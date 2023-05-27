Chicago shooting: 2 injured when gun goes off in River North hotel room

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are injured after a gun went off in a River North hotel room Saturday afternoon, police say.

Around 3:10 p.m., a 23-year-old man was handling the gun inside a hotel room in the 300 block of North Dearborn Street when it discharged, according the Chicago Police Department.

The man handling the gun was struck in the left hand, and a 25-year-old man in the room was struck in the stomach. Both were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

Charges are pending against the 23-year-old, police said.

Two gun were discovered at the scene. Area Three detectives are investigating.