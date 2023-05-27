Chicago shooting: 2 injured when gun goes off in River North hotel room
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are injured after a gun went off in a River North hotel room Saturday afternoon, police say.
Around 3:10 p.m., a 23-year-old man was handling the gun inside a hotel room in the 300 block of North Dearborn Street when it discharged, according the Chicago Police Department.
The man handling the gun was struck in the left hand, and a 25-year-old man in the room was struck in the stomach. Both were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.
Charges are pending against the 23-year-old, police said.
Two gun were discovered at the scene. Area Three detectives are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.