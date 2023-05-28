3 hurt, 1 seriously in Lakeview shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three men are wounded following a shooting in the Lakeview neighborhood Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 600 block of West Barry Avenue.

Police say the victims were walking on the sidewalk when shots were fired.

All three were taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department.

An unaged adult man was shot in the back and chest and is in serious condition. A 22-year-old is in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

The third victim, a 32-year-old man, is in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

No arrests were made.