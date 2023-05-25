Chicago city officials discuss safety plans ahead of Memorial Day weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) – City officials announced Chicago's summer safety plan on Thursday in preparation for the Memorial Day weekend.

Mayor Brandon Johnson was flanked by top public safety officials during a news conference at the 63rd Street Beach. CBS 2's Tara Molina was there for the announcement where officials said police patrols will be increased this weekend.

While few details were shared, officials said all officers will have one day off canceled in order to cover the city this holiday weekend.

"I want to share that my administration's top priority is making sure that there is a comprehensive, whole-of-government strategy across the city and is keeping everyone safe," Johnson said.

The mayor assured the community that genuine partnerships will be behind a seamless response whenever needed and called safety the top priority.

Johnson was joined by a number of neighborhood and community organizations while announcing a $2.5 million investment by the Partnership for Safe and Peaceful Communities to support violence prevention and youth outreach efforts across the city and work across 24 communities on the South and West Sides. That starts with activities this weekend that will continue through the end of the school year and the beginning of Chicago Park District programming.

Interim Police Superintendent Fred Waller said there will be an increased police presence across the city and that all officers will have the one day off canceled to ensure the city is covered over the weekend.

"This is a standard procedure and officers will receive overtime pay for this," Waller said. "It's what we do to ensure we have personnel in place for Memorial Day weekend and other major holiday weekends."

Waller said that could continue through the summer and that it's not anything new.