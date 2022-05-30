Watch CBS News
Local News

Memorial Day commemorations in Chicago area

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Governor JB Pritzker will honor fallen service members during a Memorial Day commemorations in the Chicago area. 

Lightfoot will attend Chicago's 26th annual Memorial Day ceremony in Grant Park at 11 a.m.

Pritzker will speak at the Memorial Day parade and ceremony in northwest suburban Mount Prospect. 

The ceremony begins at 9:45 a.m. at the Lions Park Veterans Memorial. 

First published on May 30, 2022 / 7:53 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.