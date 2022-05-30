Memorial Day commemorations in Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Governor JB Pritzker will honor fallen service members during a Memorial Day commemorations in the Chicago area.

Lightfoot will attend Chicago's 26th annual Memorial Day ceremony in Grant Park at 11 a.m.

Pritzker will speak at the Memorial Day parade and ceremony in northwest suburban Mount Prospect.

The ceremony begins at 9:45 a.m. at the Lions Park Veterans Memorial.