This Memorial Day, honoring some Chicago area residents who paid the ultimate sacrifice

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This Memorial Day was a day of honor and remembrance from the city to the suburbs – as people recognized those who served us and paid the ultimate sacrifice.

CBS 2's Marissa Perlman introduced us Monday night to a few local heroes – including some who did not return.

While Memorial Day is traditionally the day we kick off summer in Chicago and beyond, families of fallen heroes want us to remember on this day – freedom isn't free.

Gold Star families were found amid the pomp and circumstance in Arlington Heights this Memorial Day. Kaki Newgard was wearing a photo of her son, Will, around her neck.

Family Photo

"Take five minutes to think about the men and women who sacrificed their lives so that we can enjoy the freedoms that we have today," said Newgard.

Will was killed days after Christmas 2006, when his Humvee ran over an IED in Baghdad.

"Sometimes you wonder if people truly understand," said Katie Stack.

Stack lost her husband, James, in 2010. He was killed in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom.

CBS 2

Their daughter was just one year old at the time.

"Knowing that he lives through my daughter, Mikayla – she looks just like him," Stack said.

In Aurora, there was a celebration of women who serve – in the Army, Air Force, and Marines.

"I think if there's one thing that rings true in the military – there are slogans you hear every day," said Aurora police Detective Laura Kolanowski. "For me, it's 'freedom is not free.'"

Bobby Kaye takes Memorial Day as an opportunity to remember his best friend, Robert James Miller, from Wheaton. Miller died in 2008 as an American hero in Afghanistan.

Family Photo

Of Miller's story, Kaye said, "It's to the effect that it still amazes me even to this day, after our 15-year."

In 2010, Miller was awarded the Medal of Honor for his courageous actions – giving his life during an ambush that saved his eight-man team and the 15 Afghans with them.

His story is never easy to tell.

"It's hard to keep your emotions in check," Kaye said.

But those who loved Miller say his story must be shared.

"It still makes you understand you're free," Kaye said. "You're walking around in a free country because of guys like him."

Those are just a few of the incredible stories shared this Memorial Day.

Miller's story is celebrated every day at his alma mater, Wheaton North High School, where he is memorialized all over the school.