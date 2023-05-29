Watch CBS News
Red, white and blue for the Arlington Heights Memorial Day parade

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In the northwest suburbs, thousands of marchers hit the streets today in honor of our nation's fallen heroes.

Marching bands, U.S. veterans and lots of American flags flooded the streets in Arlington Heights.

The annual parade brought out a huge crowd wearing their red, white and blue and enjoying the perfect parade weather.

A mom who lost her son in Iraq told us she wants people to enjoy the day, but she's asking everyone to remember the reason behind the holiday.

The parade was followed by a ceremony honoring the 59 young men from Arlington Heights who have died in wars ranging from the Civil War to Afghanistan.

First published on May 29, 2023 / 4:29 PM

