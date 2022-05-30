'They took the sh**': Memorial Day beachgoers in Chicago upset when booze is confiscated

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People also packed the city's beaches on this Memorial Day.

CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reports beachgoers faced a lot of security when they got there as Chicago police confiscated several booze bottles as they were checking peoples' bags heading into North Avenue Beach.

They're working to avoid a repeat of some of those chaotic gatherings that made headlines earlier this month.

Two weeks ago, hundreds of kids spilled out of North Avenue Beach and started blocking traffic and even jumping off cars.

In light of that, many people here today welcomed the heightened security. But not everyone was happy about it.

"It's annoying. We had a nice bottle of Bacardi, we were gonna get a nice buzz, but they took the sh**. It's kind of annoying." said Peyton Marcin.

"I know that recently Chicago has been kinda hectic with the things that have been going on in Millennium Park and everything, but I'm happy everyone is safe, having fun and enjoying the beautiful weather," said Sebastian Garcia.

Once you get past that security check, you're free to enjoy this beautiful day. And now Chicago police are tasked with keeping these huge crowds under control.

North Avenue is far from the only jam-packed beach today. So many people flocked to Montrose that at one point, the city temporarily shut down some of the exit ramps near the beach.