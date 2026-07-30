Loved ones mourn Chicago mother of 5 killed in hit-and-run on shoulder of Interstate 57

A mother of five was remembered Thursday night, after she was hit and killed along Interstate 57 in a hit-and-run crash on the South Side of Chicago this week.

Candace Collins' death is under investigation by Illinois State Police.

There is still so much the family does not know. Why did she get out of the vehicle and how did Collins get hit by multiple vehicles? All questions they hope to find out, because her five children have a huge void in their lives.

"I don't think they fully understand as of yet. Triston [Collins' 8-year-old son] doesn't know at all," said Collins' cousin, Cameisha Jackson.

Triston is autistic. He keeps asking family when his mother is coming back.

Illinois State Police said Collins, 36, was killed when she was hit by a passing vehicle on the shoulder of I-57 near Halsted Street on Sunday night.

"It's a question that we're just really trying to figure out exactly what happened. Like, how did she end up on the expressway where cars are driving typically 80 miles per hour?" Jackson said.

Police said Collins got out of an SUV for unknown reasons shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday while on the shoulder of I-57. A passing vehicle struck her, and the driver did not stop. Then other vehicles ran her over, too.

The person driving the SUV that Collins was in got out to help, and was hit by another vehicle. He was injured but survived.

"He's very key, because he's the other person there to tell the story," Jakcson said.

On Thursday night, Collins' loved ones gathered to remember her story.

"It hurts. It hurts a lot," Jackson said. "It's hard to lose someone that's very close, is always around, always smiling, always had great energy."

Jackson said that's why so many gathered Thursday night in West Englewood to remember her.

They came to reflect, and more importantly to uplift her children. The family set up a GoFundMe to help not only with the burial, but provide care to her five children including 8-year-old Triston, who needs special care.

"We just want to be able to just continue her legacy through her children, and take care of them the best way we can, but we definitely need to financial support," Jackson said.

The man who had been driving Collins that night has been released from the hospital. He was not present for Thursday's vigil.

Illinois State Police said they are reviewing all expressway cameras to find the original vehicle that hit Collins.