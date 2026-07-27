Woman hit, killed by vehicle on I-57, man hit by and injured by another vehicle

A woman was struck and killed on the shoulder of I-57 on Chicago's South Side Sunday night, and a man who got out to help her was struck too.

At 8:51 p.m. Sunday, a woman had gotten out of a sport-utility vehicle on inbound Interstate 57 at Halsted Street for unspecified reasons, and she was on the shoulder of the expressway when a passing vehicle struck her, Illinois State Police said.

The woman died at the scene.

A man who had been with the woman in the SUV got out to help her and was struck by a different vehicle, state police said. He was taken to an area hospital with injuries.

The investigation continued Monday morning, and further information was not available.