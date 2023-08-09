Streaming with Brad: Megan Thee Stallion shooter Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in jail

Streaming with Brad: Megan Thee Stallion shooter Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in jail

(CBS) -- In a high-profile case that captured the world's attention, rapper Tory Lanez has been sentenced for his role in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. The incident occurred in 2020 during a heated argument inside a car and has been the center of intense debate and divisiveness among social media users.

CBS 2's Brad Edwards spoke to Meghann Cuniff, legal affairs journalist, about the high-profile case and recent sentencing.

Cuniff said that the intense online interest in the case was remarkable.

"Every single detail was important here; it was the kind of case you could empty your notebook on," Cuniff.

The trial's significance went beyond the courtroom, as Megan Thee Stallion faced public trauma and harassment. She had been subjected to mockery and memes, with some suggesting her injuries were not genuine. She had been shot in her feet.

Cuniff highlighted the prevalence of comments on blogs that contribute to such misinformation campaigns, which was evident in this case.

Cuniff said the judge, in sentencing Lanez, considered the shooting itself and the subsequent online harassment and intimidation faced by Megan Thee Stallion. This reflects a broader issue of online harassment faced by Black women and the importance of standing by survivors.

Cuniff said that the legal battle may not be over. Lanez's defense might pursue an appeal and attempt to secure bail pending a new trial. That motion is unlikely to succeed, Cuniff.