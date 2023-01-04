Watch CBS News
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $940M after no winner in Tuesday's drawing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nobody won Tuesday night's Mega Millions lottery jackpot.

That means the top prize for Friday night's drawing will be at least $940 million.

If you take the cash option, that's just over $483 million.

If you can't wait until Friday to try your luck, Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth at least $291 million.

A winner who takes the cash option in that drawing will take home $148 million.

January 4, 2023

