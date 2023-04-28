State, community leaders to host meeting providing update on asylum seekers

Community response meeting on asylum seekers happening on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- State and community leaders are hosting a community response meeting today about asylum seekers.

It's set for 3 p.m. at Rincon Family Services, located at 3719 North Kedzie in Irving Park.

They plan to update the community on how they can support families and coordinate efforts.

There is a link to RSVP for anyone attending.