State, community leaders to host meeting providing update on asylum seekers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- State and community leaders are hosting a community response meeting today about asylum seekers.
It's set for 3 p.m. at Rincon Family Services, located at 3719 North Kedzie in Irving Park.
They plan to update the community on how they can support families and coordinate efforts.
There is a link to RSVP for anyone attending.
