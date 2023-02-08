Watch CBS News
Local News

'Meeting the Movement' action plan is making progress, CTA says

/ CBS Chicago

CTA says 'Meeting the Movement' action plan is making progress
CTA says 'Meeting the Movement' action plan is making progress 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA will tout the progress made on its "Meeting the Moment" action plan Wednesday.

Six months ago, the transit authority promised to hire more employees and create a more consistent schedule for riders on the El and buses.

The CTA says it improved service reliability in January compared to December.

The largest improvements were seen on CTA buses. The agency says it delivered more than 93% of scheduled buses in January.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 7:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.