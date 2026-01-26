Special information meeting on Barrington Hills data center canceled after developer pulls out of presentation

Next month's Special Plan Commission Meeting about the proposed data center in Barrington Hills, Illinois, has been canceled after the developer decided pull out of the presentation, according to the village.

Earlier this month, the village said they were approached by the developer about the data center in December and presented the Board of Trustees with a brief overview presentation. Since then, the village sought residents' input, who pushed back on the idea.

The village said, "Based on initial feedback, the developer for a possible data center in the Village of Barrington Hills has decided not to move forward with a presentation at the informational Plan Commission meeting. Thus, the Special Plan Commission Meeting scheduled for February 2, 2026, has been canceled."

It's not clear if the developer pulled out from proposing the data center altogether or just the previously scheduled presentation.

The village said as of now, it considers the matter closed, and no further discussion is anticipated.