"Medical emergency" halts CTA Yellow Line service between Chicago and Skokie

Service on the CTA Yellow Line was suspended Thursday afternoon due to what the Chicago Transit Authority called a medical emergency.

The Yellow Line runs only from the Howard terminal in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood to the Dempster-Skokie terminal at 5005 Dempster St. in Skokie, with a stop at Oakton Street in Skokie in between.

Service was halted due to a medical emergency on the tracks at an unspecified place in Skokie.

Information from the CTA did not confirm reports that a person was hit by a train.

Travelers were asked to consider alternative means of transportation, including the No. 97 Skokie bus. Shuttle buses were also made available.

