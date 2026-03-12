Watch CBS News
"Medical emergency" halts CTA Yellow Line service between Chicago and Skokie

Service on the CTA Yellow Line was suspended Thursday afternoon due to what the Chicago Transit Authority called a medical emergency.

The Yellow Line runs only from the Howard terminal in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood to the Dempster-Skokie terminal at 5005 Dempster St. in Skokie, with a stop at Oakton Street in Skokie in between.

Service was halted due to a medical emergency on the tracks at an unspecified place in Skokie.

Information from the CTA did not confirm reports that a person was hit by a train.

Travelers were asked to consider alternative means of transportation, including the No. 97 Skokie bus. Shuttle buses were also made available.

CHECK: CTA updates

