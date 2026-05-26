Mechanical issue impacts Brown, Red, Purple line trains Tuesday evening, CTA says

Commuters taking the Brown, Purple, and Red line trains on Tuesday evening are being advised to seek alternative transportation after a mechanical issue has impacted service.

CTA says the Kimball-bound Brown, Howard-bound Red, and Linden-bound Purple line trains are standing near Belmont due to the issue.

The Chicago Fire Department said that a fire was underneath a northbound Brown Line train on the tracks in the 900 block of West Belmont. The department said they were getting all passengers off the train. No injuries were reported

They say they're working to restore normal service but advise riders to allow extra travel time.

Riders are also being advised to seek alternative rail lines and buses, including the #81 Lawrence, #152 Addison, and the #22 Clark.

CTA says bus shuttles are replacing rail service between Howard and Fullerton on the Red Line, and between Kimball and Fullerton on the Brown Line.

CTA did not give an estimated time for when normal service will resume.