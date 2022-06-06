'Meals on the Move' providing food to kids in Aurora starting Monday

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS)-- "Meals on the Move" will be helping to feed kids in Aurora this summer. 

Starting Monday, the organization will serve boxed meals every weekday at four Aurora parks to kids 18 and younger. 

You can find the full schedule here. 

Kids have to eat at the park and food can no longer be taken home.

The food comes from the Northern Illinois Food Bank's "Meals on the Move" program. 

First published on June 6, 2022 / 6:48 AM

