McHenry Co. State's Attorney Patrick Kenneally announced he is dropping out of race fore re-election

McHenry Co. State's Attorney Patrick Kenneally stepping down, not seeking re-election

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) —The McHenry County State's Attorney says he will no longer run for re-election.

Patrick Kenneally released a statement on Tuesday saying he loves his job but cannot commit to four more years with the same "vigor" as his past eight years in office.

He also says he plans to leave office when his term ends on Nov. 30.

Kenneally said life's immediate challenges are forcing him to step away.

He has four young children and is caring for two ailing parents.

Kenneally won the Republican primary last month and was running unopposed. Republicans will now pick a new candidate.