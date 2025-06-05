Watch CBS News
Police SWAT teams, armored vehicles surround home in McHenry, Illinois

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Todd Feurer

CBS Chicago

Police SWAT teams and armored vehicles responded to a home in McHenry, Illinois, near the Wisconsin state line on Thursday.

CBS Skywatch was over the scene near Venice Avenue and Court Street as dozens of officers and at least two armored police vehicles swarmed the area.

Police urged people to avoid the area Thursday afternoon, but said there is no danger to the public, calling the situation an "isolated incident."

Police have not provided any further details on what brought officers to the home.

