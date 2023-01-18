McHenry County Sheriff's Office accepting scholarship applications for upcoming school year

Illinois Sheriff's Association Scholarship is now accepting applications

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) -- The McHenry County Sheriff's Office is offering financial assistance for higher education students headed into the 2023-2024 school year.

The Illinois Sheriff's Association Scholarship is now accepting applicants until mid-March.

They are offering more than $58,000 in scholarship funds - including one recipient who will be eligible for $500 as the McHenry County scholar.

Here's how you can qualify:

· You must be enrolled full-time at a higher education institution in Illinois - this includes online classes.

· Must be a permanent resident of Illinois and a resident of McHenry County.

The scholarship can only be applied to tuition, books, and fees.

The deadline to enroll is March 15.

More information can be found on the McHenry County Sheriff's Office website.