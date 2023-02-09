Watch CBS News
Out for season, injured McHenry Community H.S. player gets to score first 2 points on senior night

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

McHenry senior Lynette Alsot scores first on senior night after knee injury
McHenry senior Lynette Alsot scores first on senior night after knee injury 00:34

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A special moment for an injured McHenry Community High School basketball player when her team took on Central High School on Wednesday.

Lynette Alsot injured her knee earlier this season, ending her senior year, but her coach suited her up Wednesday night, and put her in the starting five for McHenry's senior night.

At tipoff, Alsot stood by the basket as Central High School let her teammates pass her the ball to put the ball in the hoop for the first two points of the game, much to the excitement of her teammates and the home crowd fans.

After graduating, she plans to study education in college, while continuing her volleyball career once she recovers from her knee injury.

