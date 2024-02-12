More than 40,000 birds have died after hitting Chicago's McCormick Place since 1978, report finds

More than 40,000 birds have died after hitting Chicago's McCormick Place since 1978, report finds

More than 40,000 birds have died after hitting Chicago's McCormick Place since 1978, report finds

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new United Nations report found that humans have changed the Earth so much that migrating animals are facing extinction.

The report also revealed that more than 40,000 dead birds have been recovered from McCormick Place since 1978.

The birds hit the glass building after being attracted to the light streaming from its windows. A U.N. agency report published on Monday focused on humans' impact on animals that migrate.

CBS 2 has reported on birds crashing into McCormick Place before. In October, about 1,000 birds were found dead after hitting McCormick Place and other buildings in downtown Chicago.