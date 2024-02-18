Watch CBS News
One arrested in McCook shooting that left one man dead, another critically injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- McCook Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting that killed one man and left another critically injured outside a bar Saturday morning, police now say. 

The shooting happened early Saturday morning outside the All-Star Bar and Grill at 7949 47th St. 

When responding to the call of a shooting, police found two men who had each been shot multiple times about a half block south of the parking lot.

Both victims were transported to Loyola Hospital, but one was pronounced dead a short time later. The other remained in critical condition Sunday, police said. 

No further details were immediately available on the suspect in custody Sunday afternoon. 

