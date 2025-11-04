MCC Academy girls' volleyball makes history becoming first Illinois Islamic school to win regional championship

In just a few short years, an Islamic school in the northwest suburbs has built a volleyball program from the ground up. They're not just competing, they're making history.

Not every team that wins a title gets a pep rally with the energy of a Super Bowl parade, but even the littlest kids from MCC Academy know these girls are a big deal.

Athletes like 17-year-old Nisreen Kahellil are celebrating. She captains the volleyball team at the academy in Morton Grove.

"I just love how the whole game is based around teamwork," she said. "It's a college prep school. private, Islamic school."

The high school gym is under renovation, so the team has practiced at the elementary school campus in Skokie all season.

Wajeeha Shutari is the head coach of the team and said she is proud of what they were able to do both on and off the court — leading a program that's only in its third year and already making history.

"We're the first Islamic school in Illinois to win a regional championship," Kahellil said.

Last week, the Lady Crescents bested the competition and defeated any doubts.

"It's never happened before," Kahellil said. "They think, 'oh, it's an Islamic school. They're not good.' Like, we're just showing that it doesn't matter about our religion, the fact that we're covering our hair, wearing pants, all those things. It doesn't matter. We can still play the sport, and we can be good at it."

Good enough to go beyond regionals.

"There's so much to celebrate. The season's not done," Wajeeha said.

"We're not stopping here," Khalil said.

"Today's sectionals. It's our state qualifier, so we're very excited," Wajeeha said.

Win or lose, a team that makes history deserves a pep rally and a parade.

The Lady Crescents play in the sectional semifinals against Marion Central Catholic High School.