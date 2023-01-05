Watch CBS News
Local News

Maywood Courthouse closed due to water main break

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Maywood Courthouse is closed on Thursday due to a water main break. 

Officials confirmed  cases scheduled on Zoom will still be heard. Bond court will also be held remotely. 

Criminal cases expected to be handled in-person will be rescheduled.

The courthouse is expected to reopen Friday as crews continue to work repair the water main. 

First published on January 5, 2023 / 6:48 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.