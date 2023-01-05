Maywood Courthouse closed due to water main break
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Maywood Courthouse is closed on Thursday due to a water main break.
Officials confirmed cases scheduled on Zoom will still be heard. Bond court will also be held remotely.
Criminal cases expected to be handled in-person will be rescheduled.
The courthouse is expected to reopen Friday as crews continue to work repair the water main.
