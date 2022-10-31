Maywood's famous Al's Drive-In going into the Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall Of Fame

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Al's Drive-In, located in suburban Maywood, is officially becoming a "top dog."

On Tuesday, the famous hot dog stand, right across from Proviso East High School on Madsion, will be inducted into the Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame.

The stand has been owned and operated by the Ratanavanich family for nearly half a century. Congratulations for the delicious distinction!