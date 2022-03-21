Mayor Lightfoot unveils new Chicago tourism campaign ahead of the summer travel season

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The summer travel season is right around the corner, and Chicago's mayor is urging businesses to start traveling again and visiting the city of Chicago.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot was at O'Hare International along with members of the Chicago Department of Aviation. They announced some of new additions you can expect to see at O'Hare and Midway.

One of them is a campaign called "What We're Made Of." Welcome displays and monitors will be posted throughout the airport encouraging visitors to check out all that Chicago has to offer like food, museums, beaches and parks.

You can also expect to see some new 24 hour vending machines at O'Hare.

"These latest vending machines throughout O'Hare will introduce an array of healthy prepared foods and beverages. They will also sell everything from cosmetics and electronics to gourmet cupcakes and even Legos," Lightfoot said. "When you got that little kid who needs a little something while you're in transit, Legos saved my life and probably a lot of parents along the way," Lightfoot said.

The Chicago Department of Aviation said there will be more additions and changes at both airports as summer rolls by.

With over 810 daily directs to 165+ US cities & nearly 90 daily directs to 60+ intl destinations, O'Hare connects Chicago to the world.@chicagosmayor & the CDA can't wait to welcome travelers to our amazing city this spring & summer! https://t.co/zI1v7cR4mv#WhatWeAreMadeOf✈️ pic.twitter.com/tzAPCb66Ku — O'Hare Intl. Airport (@fly2ohare) March 21, 2022