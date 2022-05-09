Mayor Lightfoot pledges $500,000 for abortion access ahead of possible overturn of Roe v. Wade

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday announced the city will spend $500,000 to support reproductive healthcare services for Chicagoans and people living in neighboring states where abortion might be outlawed if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

"As long as I am mayor, the city of Chicago will continue to take a comprehensive approach to reproductive justice," Lightfoot said.

The announcement came just days after a draft decision indicated a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court is prepared to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision establishing the right to an abortion.

Lightfoot said the Chicago Department of Public Health will be spending $500,000 to support access to reproductive health care services to Chicagoans or people living in neighboring states that either already have or ultimately will pass laws banning abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

"That includes access to transportation, lodging, care, and, if necessary, safe and legal access to an abortion procedure," Lightfoot said. "All people, regardless of race, sex, age, income, or immigration status deserve to have access to healthcare, and that includes reproductive rights and the choice to decide over their own bodies."

Anyone seeking reproductive healthcare services in Chicago can visit the OneChiFam website for a list of trusted resources and information about sexual and reproductive health.

"Make no mistake, access to abortion is a health care issue," said Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.