Chicago Mayor Johnson lays wreath in Grant Park for Memorial Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Honoring our nation's heroes this Memorial Day.

Chicago leaders gathered for a ceremony in Grant Park.

A rifle salute paid tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice defending our nation's freedom.

The SOS American Foundation hosted its 27th annual Memorial Day ceremony in Grant Park.

New Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and others laid wreaths at the statue of Major General John A. Logan.

General Logan was a famous Civil War general from Illinois who created Decoration Day in 1868, which later became Memorial Day.

Memorial Day is personal to me. As a member of a family of veterans, I know first-hand the dedication and sacrifice of those who serve. Thank you to all who have answered the call, and especially to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. — Mayor Brandon Johnson (@ChicagosMayor) May 29, 2023