Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has revised part of his 2027 budget proposal, but he has left the most controversial pieces in place — meaning it is still unlikely to garner support from a majority of the City Council.

The updated spending plan includes some small changes, amounting to about $75 million. Of note, it includes a proposal to charge private landowners for sitting on vacant land without development.

It does not adjust or remove the revived corporate head tax, for which a majority of alders have already said they will not vote.

The mayor is proposing to charge companies with 125 or more full-time employees $25 per worker per month. Companies with employees working in parts of Chicago officially designated as Socioeconomically Disadvantaged Areas would qualify for so-called "SEED credits" to cover the tax cost for each employee in those areas. Johnson's office estimates the tax would bring in $101 million a year.

It also retains a proposed 33% hike to the city's lease tax.

The mayor plans to increase personal property lease taxes from 15% to 20%. The tax covers companies and people leasing property, cloud computing services, digital software, and more. Under the mayor's plan, the tax rate for car leases would remain at 15%, while leases for film production equipment would see their tax reduced to 11%. The mayor's office estimates the changes to the personal property lease tax would generate $234 million.

In a statement, a group of 28 alders who have labeled themselves the Budget Accountability Coalition denounced Johnson's changes, saying he is "tinkering at the margins of a $75 million problem he created, while the rest of an $882 million deficit sits untouched."

Asked about the alders' opposition on Tuesday, the mayor was blunt.

"Even to the 28 people that have signed on to this letter, 28 people will be enough to pass a budget, wouldn't it?" Johnson said. "It's not like they have presented something that they could secure 28 votes on — assuming, you know what I mean, that if the 28 votes is some sort of indication of the ability to pass the budget, could they, in theory, provide an alternative?"

Last year, 28 alders did, in fact, pass a budget over Mayor Johnson's objections. The mayor declined to sign the budget, but also declined to veto it.

The city must pass a budget by the end of this calendar year.