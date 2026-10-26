Chicago financial leaders to appear for hearing on city budget; police abuse survivors call for passage

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's budget was expected to face more scrutiny at City Hall on Monday.

Alderpeople were set to question the city's financial leaders as another week of budget hearings begins.

Those who helped build the 2027 budget will face those question from alders starting at 10 a.m. Before that, survivors of police abuse and wrongful convictions, their families, and community groups plan to gather at City Hall, calling on alderpeople to support the mayor's plan — including money for police misconduct settlements.

The mayor's $17.6 billion budget proposal would address an $882 million budget gap in part by bringing back the corporate head tax he tried and failed to pass in last year's budget. The plan would charge companies with 125 or more full-time employees $25 per worker per month.

Johnson argues the principle is that large corporations should contribute more. But a group of 29 alderpeople says the head tax proposal would hurt job growth and discourage companies from coming to Chicago.

Johnson also proposed a 15-cent packaging waste tax that would expand the city's existing retail bag tax to include all forms of packaging for carry-out or delivery, bringing in an estimated $9 million.

He also wants sports betting companies to pay a 20% tax, up from 10.25% to bring in $37 million, although the city's sports betting tax is facing a court challenge, with opponents arguing only the state of Illinois is authorized to impose such a tax.

Meanwhile, organizers of a 9 a.m. news conference on Monday plan to come out in support of $480 million for police misconduct settlements in the budget plan. They say the figure includes $260 million for cases involving former Chicago police Detective Reynaldo Guevara, who has been linked to dozens of wrongful convictions.

The advocates support borrowing to cover the police misconduct settlement costs, and argue that settling cases sooner would compensate survivors who waited years while also limiting legal expenses without cutting community services.

In City Council Chambers on Monday, a hearing includes representatives from the Budget Office, the Department of Finance, and the city Chief Financial Officer's office. There will be a chance for public comment before the hearing gets under way.

Hearings continue through Thursday this week, with the Chicago Police Department scheduled for a hearing on Wednesday.