Mayor Johnson says Chicago is falling sort of revenue predictions for year

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said Tuesday that the city is falling short of its revenue predictions for 2026.

The mayor's 2026 Mid-Year Budget Report shows the city is $32 million under budget on revenues through the first half of the year.

"Our goal was to build something stronger, more stable, and more honest in the long term, but corporate-aligned members of the City Council chose a different direction and adopted their so-called alternative budget," Mayor Johnson said Tuesday. "I want to say this clearly — there were other options."

In December of last year, the City Council approved a $16.6 billion spending plan opposed by the mayor. Which Mayor Johnson had backed a corporate head tax, his opponents' budget relied on an increase in the city's plastic bag tax, overhauling the tax on off-premise liquor sales; legalizing video gambling terminals in Chicago, and opening up new advertising opportunities.

Mayor Johnson said some of the revenue sources approved in the budget in December, such as selling city debt and selling ads on bridges, have not raised a single dollar.

Johnson did not say how he would close the gap — only that he wants to avoid layoffs or service cuts.