Mayor Johnson addresses fight against crime in Chicago at roundtable discussion

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson held a roundtable discussion Wednesday morning with leaders within the Chicago Police Department and violence prevention partners.

The roundtable was held at the Calumet (5th) District police station, at 727 E. 111th St. in the Pullman neighborhood. Community violence prevention partners and the commander of the police district also took part.

Deputy Mayor of Community Safety Garien Gatewood opened up the roundtable, saying they wanted to talk about what they saw in the city last year. He called 2025 a historic year with a decline in violence across the city — which amounted to "remarkable strides."

Chicago saw a nearly 30% decline in murders in 2025, with 416 homicides, the fewest since 1965.

Mayor Johnson said this was not a victory lap, and the decline in crime was not something for which he was taking all the credit. He said it was all made possible by leadership like he has seen at the CPD's Calumet District station and its partnerships with community-based violence intervention programs — addressing local hot spots and preventing violence from happening.

The efforts include a high level of coordination and communication, Mayor Johnson said.

"Today, we're going to discuss what worked last year, and what more we can do this year to maintain that progress," Mayor Johnson said. "Another couple of quick notes — Deputy Mayor Gatewood has often described what my administration believes in. That's the power of the impact of our CBI groups — partnerships that are gaining strength as we continue on this journey of building the safest most affordable big city in America."

This comes a day after the mayor told CBS News Chicago Political Reporter Chris Tye in an exclusive interview that there is more work ahead to improve safety specifically on the Chicago Transit Authority system — as a deadline set by the federal government lingers.

The CTA faces a mid-March deadline to meet the Trump administration's demand for an improved safety plan or risk losing $50 million in federal funding.

In November, a man set a woman on fire on a Blue Line train in downtown Chicago, leaving her critically injured. Lawrence Reed, 50, has been arrested on federal terrorism charges in the attack.

On Saturday, a man was stabbed to death while sleeping on a Blue Line train in the Loop, and prosecutors said his attacker recorded the crime on his cell phone. On Sunday, a man was seriously injured in a stabbing on a Red Line train at the 69th Street stop on the South Side.

Mayor Johnson said safety on the CTA is near the top of the list of challenges in Chicago, and said his administration is working to do better.