WVON passing out free blue buttons to help celebrate late Mayor Harold Washington's 100th birthday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- To celebrate the late Harold Washington's 100th birthday, WVON is passing out blue buttons to honor the larger than life former mayor, who is still a beloved figure in Chicago.

The buttons are similar to the blue campaign buttons worn around Chicago before Washington became Chicago's first black mayor in 1983.

"The way we knew that we had the support he needed was that everyone was wearing these buttons. You couldn't go across anywhere in the city; downtown and into the neighborhoods, East Side, North Side, West Side, these buttons where there," said Pastor Richard Redmond, chair of the Media Editing Group, who is helping organize the button giveaway.

Redmond said it makes sense to bring back those blue buttons on the day Washington would have turned 100 years old.

Redmond and folks at WVON started the morning outside the Harold Washington Cultural Center in Bronzevillle, passing out buttons to people going by.

"I'm glad that we're here to talk about him; somebody that was very prolific in Chicago's history, shaping the history and the landscape of Chicago politics," said WVON host Samantha Thomas. "Centennial celebration for a leader who is cemented in Chicago's history. It's pretty dope to be here."

Redmond and WVON will be back to pass out buttons at 3 p.m. at the Harold Washington Library Center at 400 S. State St.