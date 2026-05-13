Gov. JB Pritzker, Mayor Brandon Johnson hope Chicago can repeat as DNC host in 2028

Democratic National Committee officials wrapped up a three-day visit to Chicago on Wednesday as the city seeks to host the party's national convention again in 2028, and local leaders said the stakes might be even higher this time around.

Supporters pointed to the economic boost and Chicago's handling of the Democratic National Convention in 2024, but questions remain about security, political tensions, and major construction projects already underway near the proposed convention footprint.

DNC officials toured the United Center and other key sites in Chicago over the past three days as the city competes against Atlanta, Boston, Denver, and Philadelphia for the 2028 convention.

Just two years after hosting the DNC in 2024, state and city leaders said Chicago is ready to do it again.

"To coin a phrase, once again, Choose Chicago," Gov. JB Pritzker said.

Democratic National Committee chair Ken Martin described the 2024 DNC as "the most successful Democratic Convention in our party's history."

The city's pitch to repeat as host in 2028 leans heavily on that 2024 success — a convention that generated hundreds of millions in economic impact for Chicago and ended without debt for taxpayers.

Pritzker said that's no accident.

In 2024, Chicago's philanthropic community — including Pritzker — pledged to cover any financial overruns for the convention, but on Wednesday the governor stopped short of saying he'd personally cover all costs in 2028.

"I'm sure that I will contribute. I don't know what the amount would be," he said. "I want this convention here, and I want to support it when it comes here. I know there are a whole lot of people who supported it last time who also want it to come back."

Still, hosting another convention could bring new complications. By 2028, the area around the United Center – which served as the main site for the DNC in 2024 – is expected to be deep into the massive 1901 Project, a multi-billion-dollar plan to redevelop the surrounding neighborhood on the Near West Side.

State and city leaders have insisted the first phase of construction on that project will be finished in time for the convention.

"Chicago is built for this," said Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton.

Security concerns also remain front and center, even after protests during the 2024 convention unfolded largely without major incident.

Illinois leaders are watching closely how a possible 2028 convention could play out in an increasingly polarized political relationship between state leaders and the Trump administration.

"His threat against our humanity is still very much real. Our ability to work with the federal agencies is still very much strong and intact," Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

Another new factor in weighing where the 2028 DNC will be held is that Pritzker is widely viewed as a potential Democratic presidential contender in 2028. But the governor said he doesn't believe that would impact the party's choice of where the convention will be.

"I think the convention, as you know, is long after the Democratic primaries, so I don't think it plays any role at all," Pritzker said.

Chicago has played repeat host for both the Democratic and Republican conventions several times.

Chicago hosted back-to-back Democratic National Conventions in 1940 and 1944 and again in 1952 and 1956.

If selected for 2028, Chicago would host the Democratic National Convention for a record 13th time.

In 2024, the DNC generated $371 million dollars for Chicago's economy.