Mayor Brandon Johnson asked to testify before Congress about sanctuary city policies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson is being asked to testify on Capitol Hill next month about Chicago's sanctuary city status.

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee has launched an investigation into policies in so-called "sanctuary cities" – including Chicago, Boston, Denver, and New York – that prohibit local law enforcement from cooperating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on the Trump administration's "mass deportation" efforts.

The mayors of those cities have been asked to testify before the committee on Feb. 11, and to hand over all documents and communications related to their cities' sanctuary policies.

"Sanctuary jurisdictions and their misguided and obstructionist policies hinder the ability of federal law enforcement officers to effectuate safe arrests and remove dangerous criminals from American communities, making Americans less safe," U.S. Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the committee's chairman, wrote in letters to each mayor.

It's not clear if Johnson or any of the other mayors will appear before Congress, but Johnson was expected to hold a briefing on Tuesday alongside Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling.

Also on Tuesday, Illinois Senate Republican leaders were expected to unveil proposed legislation that they said would "address critical flaws in state policies that allow dangerous undocumented criminals to remain in Illinois communities."

The proposal would prohibit local or state governments from creating policies that stop them from complying with or assisting in enforcement of immigration laws. It specifically states county jails and the Illinois Department of Corrections are responsible for temporarily housing detainees.

Meantime, a church in Evanston said it is opening its doors to anyone worried they might be a target of ICE for deportation.

"We make this announcement so that those who are in fear know they have a place – a physical structure, God's house – to turn to," Lake Street Church senior minister Michael Woolf said, flanked by other local faith leaders and Mayor Daniel Biss.

Evanston recently approved several changes to its own Welcoming City Ordinance to prohibit the sharing of city databases or information with federal immigration authorities, and to clarify that city officials may not participate in civil immigration enforcement by any agency—including private contractors.

"My heart has also been lifted in these recent days, as I see the people in this community are ready; are ready to stand up, are ready to put their arms around one another," Biss said.

Woolf said, even though ICE now has permission from the Trump administration to enter houses of worship to make arrests, Lake Street Church's commitment to providing sanctuary to anyone who needs it is "ironclad."