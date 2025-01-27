Family describes moment ICE agents conduct search at their Cicero, Illinois, home

CICERO, Ill. (CBS) — A family describes the moment Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, personnel conducted a search at their home in Cicero Monday morning.

This is just one example of some of the enforcement actions in the Chicago area in the last few days as part of President Trump's campaign promise of mass deportations.

No arrests were made in this case, though ICE agents did ring the bell asking for a specific individual.

The Agency has been targeting those with an active warrant, but they didn't find the person they were searching for.

On Monday, just before 8 a.m., a group of agents, some from immigration and customs enforcement and others working with them, approached the home in Cicero. As they rang the doorbell, one carried a clipboard and passed it to a colleague, with the top page possibly detailing who they were looking for.

"We'll be right there"

"Hello?"

One of the people who lives there asks the agent for specifics.

"What you need?"

"Who You're looking for?"

They say that person isn't there.

"Does he live here?"

"Nah."

"Can you step out for a sec. I have a couple of questions."

The family consists of two parents and a son, who was the one speaking to the agent over their ring camera.

We spoke to his mother, who wanted to withhold her name, about what happened.

She explained that they let agents into their home but that they were only looking for the one person on their arrest warrant. She said they did not ask them for any other sort of documentation and that the visit did not worry her as she hadn't done anything wrong.

ICE has said they made 1000 arrests across the country on Sunday. It's unclear what crimes they were accused of or how many happened in the Chicago area.