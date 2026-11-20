More than a dozen candidates have filed petitions to get on the ballot in the 2027 race for mayor of Chicago.

Each candidate had to gather at least 12,500 signatures from registered Chicago voters to prove they deserve to be on the ballot. Typically, multiple candidates face challenges over whether they collected enough valid signatures, and Mayor Brandon Johnson was not immune to this process.

While petition challenges are not new, an incumbent mayor hasn't faced a bid to knock them off the ballot since former Mayor Richard M. Daley faced an unsuccessful ballot challenge in 2007.

Johnson is facing two challenges to his petitions. Although his campaign filed approximately 33,000 signatures, opponents say many of them are duplicates, fraudulent, or otherwise invalid

Earlier this month, the Chicago Board of Elections began reviewing the signatures on Johnson's nominating petitions to determine whether they match the voter's address and registered signature.

Representatives for both the candidate and the people challenging their petitions are present as an election board staffer reviews each signature. If either side objects to the determination on the validity of any signature, they can object on the record.

Signature disagreements will later be reviewed by an additional expert. What happens if they don't agree?

"Then the hearing officer will decide on whether to sustain or overrule the determination of the board of elections staff person, and will write up a report with a recommendation detailing all the signatures and all the pages and such, and the objections, and then making a recommendation as to whether this candidate should remain on the ballot or should be stricken from the ballot," said Governors State University professor William Kresse, a former election board commissioner.

Friday was only the third day of reviews for Johnson's petitions, and the board will go through each and every challenge until they make it through the full list.

Hearings going over the results of these challenges are expected to begin next week.

Johnson's campaign has maintained they are confident he filed enough valid signatures to remain on the ballot.

Eleven other candidates for mayor have faced challenges to their bid to get on the ballot, with challengers claiming they either failed to gather enough valid signatures, don't live in the city as required by law, or otherwise don't qualify to run for mayor.