Mattel accepting applications for chief Uno player in New York

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Here's a wild card for you.

Mattel is looking for a chief uno player.

If you think you're the best and can get paid to do it, the company will pay $4,000 a week for four weeks in New York City.

That person would have to challenge strangers to play the new "Uno Quatro Family Game" and make social media content about Uno products.

Mattel is accepting applications now for anyone 18 and over and the job would start next month.

First published on August 3, 2023 / 9:05 AM

