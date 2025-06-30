Watch CBS News
Local News

Massive freight train derailment leads to diesel spill in Wisconsin

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Chrissy Amaya, Jenna Wells

/ CBS Chicago

Massive train derailment in Wisconsin northwest of Milwaukee
Massive train derailment in Wisconsin northwest of Milwaukee 00:22

Hazmat crews were still on the scene late Monday of a massive freight train derailment in Wisconsin northwest of Milwaukee.

Three engines and 19 cars from the Wisconsin Southern Railroad train overturned near Constitution and Independence avenues in Hartford, Wisconsin just after 9:30 a.m. Monday, CBS 58 in Milwaukee reported.

Three conductors went to an area hospital with minor injuries, Hartford Fire and Rescue Chief Tony Burgard told CBS 58.

Meanwhile, several thousand gallons of diesel fuel spilled into the ground — prompting several fire departments and emergency and environment management crews to respond to the scene.

A nitrous oxide tank also cracked, but has not leaked.

"We tried to make the leak as small as possible," Burgard told CBS 58. "There is a waterway, a tributary, that does lead into the Rubicon River. It looks like we are successful keeping all of the diesel fuel out of that tributary."

The cause of the derailment was under investigation late Monday, CBS 58 reported.

Police said it could take das to move the trains off the tracks.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.