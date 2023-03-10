As SNAP benefits are reduced, a massive food giveaway takes place Saturday in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2.

They saw a need and joined forces. Two community organizations worked together to create a massive food giveaway, and as CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot shows us, the effort couldn't be taking place at a more critical time.

Christopher Watts is the Executive Director of The Kindness Campaign.

The organization has partnered with The Far South Community Development Corporation for a massive food giveaway. Fresh fruits, vegetables and non-perishable items will be given away for free.

Anyone showing up at the former Jewel-Osco parking lot at 115th and Halsted in Roseland will leave with a box or bag full of groceries. It starts at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday and ends when everything has been given away.

"The average person will walk away with 30 to 40 pounds of food, save $150 coming here than they would at the grocery store," Watts said.

Some items are donated from a variety of businesses. In some cases, monetary donations are used to buy food or non-perishable items. Food and Paper Supply Company, houses the items free of charge, and also donates.

Since Wednesday, 60,000 pounds of food has been donated. A quarter of it will be given away on Saturday.

"The line of items we have appeals for everyone, a broad spectrum along the socioeconomic line," Watts said.

A refrigerator truck holds just a small portion of the 15,000 pounds of food that's going to be given away in this massive effort. Organizers said it couldn't be happening at a better time.

"SNAP recipients were receiving an emergency allotment for the pandemic. That allotment was taken away as of February 28, so this month, they'll be shopping with a new budget. They won't be able to afford the things they were able to afford before. So we don't know what their shopping carts will look like, we don't know if they'll have healthy items," said Janece Simmons of the Far South Community Development Corporation.

An effort, taking place in a time of need.

Far South Community Development Corporation is leading the redevelopment of the former Jewel-Osco and Halsted Mall in Roseland, creating affordable housing and retail space.

REMINDER! Join us for Fresh Foods Market Giveaway Tomorrow! All are welcome! 11414 S. Halsted (Old Jewel Parking... Posted by Far South CDC on Friday, March 10, 2023