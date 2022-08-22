Watch CBS News
Local News

Massive fire sweeps through building in downtown Mendota

/ CBS Chicago

Firefighters rescue people from burning building in Mendota, Illinois
Firefighters rescue people from burning building in Mendota, Illinois 00:29

MENDOTA, Ill. (CBS) -- An extra-alarm fire ripped through a building in Mendota, Illinois Monday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., firefighters rescued several people from the burning building in the 800 block of Main Street in the downtown area of Mendota, which is about 90 miles southwest of Chicago in LaSalle County.

Eleven surrounding fire departments responded to the massive fire.

The building was evacuated, and firefighters late Monday afternoon were making sure the fire would not spread.

Witnesses said some people were taken to the hospital, but we do not know their conditions.

First published on August 22, 2022 / 4:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.