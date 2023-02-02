Woman critically injured in stabbing at massage parlor in Brighton Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was critically injured after she was stabbed inside a massage parlor in Brighton Park.
Chicago police said a 35-year-old employee was stabbed by a patron after an argument just after 10 p.m. near 38th Street and Archer Avenue.
The woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition with wounds to her neck and wrists.
