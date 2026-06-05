Watch CBS News
Local News

2 dead, 5 injured after mass shooting on Chicago's South Side

By
Darius Johnson
Darius Johnson
Reporter
Darius Johnson joined CBS News Chicago in August 2023.
Read Full Bio
Darius Johnson,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Two men are dead, and five others were injured after a mass shooting in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood overnight. 

Chicago police said around 12:30 a.m., two armed men approached a group of people standing outside near 51st and Wood streets and fired shots. 

Police said two men were critically injured and died at a local hospital. Officials have not identified the victims. 

Police said a 23-year-old woman was shot in the head and is in critical condition. 

Three men and a woman were taken to the local hospital and are expected to recover. The victims range in age from 21 to 54 years old. 

No arrests have been made. 

Area One detectives are investigating. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue