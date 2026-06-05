2 dead, 5 injured after mass shooting on Chicago's South Side

Two men are dead, and five others were injured after a mass shooting in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood overnight.

Chicago police said around 12:30 a.m., two armed men approached a group of people standing outside near 51st and Wood streets and fired shots.

Police said two men were critically injured and died at a local hospital. Officials have not identified the victims.

Police said a 23-year-old woman was shot in the head and is in critical condition.

Three men and a woman were taken to the local hospital and are expected to recover. The victims range in age from 21 to 54 years old.

No arrests have been made.

Area One detectives are investigating.