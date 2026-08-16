Security shoots, kills gunman inside Robbins, Illinois, restaurant; mayor suffers graze wound, officials say

A scary scene Saturday night in Robbins, Illinois, after a gunman entered and shot at someone inside a restaurant before being fatally shot by a security guard.

A village spokesperson said the shooting happened at Harold's Chicken Ice Bar Saturday evening in the 13700 block of South Claire.

According to the spokesperson, a masked gunman entered the restaurant and opened fire toward an intended target. During this, a contracted security officer with the restaurant intervened and shot the gunman, who was later pronounced dead.

Robbins Mayor Darren Bryant was inside the restaurant but was not the intended target, the spokesperson said.

The mayor did suffer a minor injury while seeking safety with others in the restaurant. He was treated at a local hospital and released.

The spokesperson noted that the people involved were not from Robbins and that the "act of violence does not reflect the people, families, or spirit of our community."