2 bills aimed at banning offensive, discriminatory mascots at Illinois schools stalls in State Senate

Two bills aimed at mascots in Illinois high schools have temporarily stalled in the state's senate, but lawmakers say the legislation likely isn't going away anytime soon.

One of those bills includes to ban the use of Native American mascots and imagery while the other wants to ban the use of discriminatory disability mascots.

Some state house lawmakers expressed concerns over cost to local school districts, like downstate Freeburg.

According to the high school's website, its athletic teen has been as the "Mighty Midgets" since the 1930's.

"The team is named because of history. because of what went on there and so that's honoring them," Rep. Charlie Meier said

"You could be playing another individual at another school who has dwarfism and imagine what that student feels when you are chanting your mascot," Co-director of Mascot's Matter Shelby Holloway said.

an extension has been requested for the bill banning the use of discriminatory disability mascots... in hopes to assign it to committee before the end of session.