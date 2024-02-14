Chicago agency uses Marvel characters in safety messages

CHICAGO (CBS) – Safety messages in Chicago got the Marvel Comics treatment.

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications teamed up with a popular artist for a new preparedness campaign.

Chicago native Riri Williams stars as Marvel's Iron Heart. So, it was a natural fit for her to help the citizens of Chicago in a public safety role.

Starting Wednesday, Marvel-themed messages were visible around the city. The campaign focuses on reporting suspicious activity around the city such as, "If you see something, say something."

There were also messages about taking precautions during extreme heat and severe weather.

OEMC said it was a way to take messages to a new level.