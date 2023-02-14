Kids at Chicago's Marsh Elementary surprised with free bikes, thanks to local athletes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Monday, high school students and kindergarteners got a lesson in kindness - with a special surprise.

The kindergarteners at Marsh Elementary in Vet's Park were surprised with free bikes, thanks to some generous high schoolers. Over the weekend, high school athletes put the bikes together.

This marks the 88th consecutive month of surprises from the "Making a Difference On and Off the Field" campaign.

This morning we had a special event in our school through an organization, as part of the Making A Difference On AND Off... Posted by John L Marsh Elementary on Monday, February 13, 2023