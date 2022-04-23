Mars Wrigley to open new research hub in Goose Island
CHICAGO (CBS) – A brand new "research hub" for candy company Mars Wrigley is coming soon to Goose Island.
The hub is expected to bring 30 jobs, and construction is slated to begin this summer and wrap up by summer 2023.
This comes just three months after Mars Wrigley announced it will move most operations out of its plant on Chicago's west side over the next two years.
