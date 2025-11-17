Man charged with sexually abusing young girl in Oak Forest to remain in jail

A judge ordered a Markham man to remain in jail after he allegedly sexaully abused a young girl in Oak Forest earlier this month.

Froylan Bahena-Vargas, 62, was charged with one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Oak Forest police said on Nov. 3, officers responded to a BP gas station in the 5500 block of West 158th Street around 11:30 p.m. for a report of a man touching the victim inappropriately.

Officers arrived and found Bahena-Vargas hiding near the gas station's dumpsters and took him into custody.

Bahena-Vargas appeared for his initial court hearing at the Bridgeview Courthouse on Thursday, Nov. 13, where the judge ordered him to be detained.

He is due back in court on Dec. 5.